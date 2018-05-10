Jack's Nine @ 9, May 10, 1978
May 10, 2018
Thursday, May 10
The year was 1978, and at this time, we were about to name the first female general in the United States Marine Corps, Margaret A. Brewer!
Nine songs and moments from May 10th, 1978!
Van Halen-Runnin' With The Devil
ABBA-Take A Chance On Me
Kenan Thompson, Born May 10th, 1978
Journey-Wheel In The Sky
Warren Zevon-Werewolves Of London
Player-Baby Come Back
Gerry Rafferty-Baker Street
John Travola & Olivia Newton-John-Grease Megamix
Eric Clapton-Lay Down Sally
The Bee Gees-Night Fever