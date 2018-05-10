Jack's Nine @ 9, May 10, 1978

Thursday, May 10

The year was 1978, and at this time, we were about to name the first female general in the United States Marine Corps, Margaret A. Brewer!

Nine songs and moments from May 10th, 1978!

Van Halen-Runnin' With The Devil

Video of Van Halen - &quot;Runnin&#039; With The Devil&quot; (Official Music Video)

ABBA-Take A Chance On Me

Video of Abba - Take A Chance On Me

Kenan Thompson, Born May 10th, 1978

Video of Kenan &amp; Kel Reunite for &quot;Good Burger&quot; Sketch

Journey-Wheel In The Sky

Video of Journey - Wheel in the Sky

Warren Zevon-Werewolves Of London

Video of Warren Zevon - Werewolves Of London - 10/1/1982 - Capitol Theatre (Official)

Player-Baby Come Back

Video of Player - Baby Come Back

Gerry Rafferty-Baker Street

Video of Gerry Rafferty Baker Street Long Version

John Travola & Olivia Newton-John-Grease Megamix

Video of Grease Megamix - John Travolta Ft Olivia Newton (Video HD)

Eric Clapton-Lay Down Sally

Video of Eric Clapton - Lay Down Sally (1985) HQ

The Bee Gees-Night Fever