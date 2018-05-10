Jack's Nine @ 9, May 10, 1978

May 10, 2018
NINE @ 9
ABBA, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Posing, Lake

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Nine @ 9
Shows

Thursday, May 10

The year was 1978, and at this time, we were about to name the first female general in the United States Marine Corps, Margaret A. Brewer! 

Nine songs and moments from May 10th, 1978!

Van Halen-Runnin' With The Devil

ABBA-Take A Chance On Me

Kenan Thompson, Born May 10th, 1978

Journey-Wheel In The Sky

Warren Zevon-Werewolves Of London

Player-Baby Come Back

Gerry Rafferty-Baker Street

John Travola & Olivia Newton-John-Grease Megamix

Eric Clapton-Lay Down Sally

The Bee Gees-Night Fever

Tags: 
Jack's Nine @ 9
May 10
1978
Jack FM
Nine @ 9
Music