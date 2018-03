Friday, March 30

The year was 1983, and on this day, a pack of Kraft Singles Cheese was just $1.49.

Nine songs and moments from March 30th, 1983!

After The Fire-Der Kommissar

Prince-Little Red Corvette

Tootsie

Golden Earring-Twilight Zone

Culture Club-Do You Really Want To Hurt Me

Def Leppard-Photograph

Frida-I Know There's Something On

Journey-Separate Ways

Wall Of Voodoo-Mexican Radio

Michael Jackson-Billie Jean