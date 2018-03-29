Jack's Nine @ 9, March, 29, 2002

Thursday, March 29​

The year was 2002, and this day was the last day on Earth for Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother; she would pass on the 30th.

Nine songs and moments from March 29th, 2002!

Jimmy Eat World-The Middle

Video of Jimmy Eat World - The Middle

No Doubt-Hey Baby

Video of No Doubt - Hey Baby

The Bachelor (Premiered March 25, 2002)

Video of Trista&#039;s Fantasy Suite Confession - The Bachelor

The Calling-Wherever You Will Go

Video of The Calling - Wherever You Will Go (First Video- in Tijuana)

Vanessa Carlton-A Thousand Miles

Video of Vanessa Carlton - A Thousand Miles

Nickelback-How You Remind Me

Video of Nickelback - How You Remind Me

Enrique Iglesias-Hero

Video of Enrique Iglesias - Hero

Puddle Of Mudd-Blurry

Video of Puddle Of Mudd - Blurry [Official Video]

P!nk-Get The Party Started

Video of P!nk - Get The Party Started

Linkin Park-In The End