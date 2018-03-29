Jack's Nine @ 9, March, 29, 2002
March 29, 2018
Thursday, March 29
The year was 2002, and this day was the last day on Earth for Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother; she would pass on the 30th.
Nine songs and moments from March 29th, 2002!
Jimmy Eat World-The Middle
No Doubt-Hey Baby
The Bachelor (Premiered March 25, 2002)
The Calling-Wherever You Will Go
Vanessa Carlton-A Thousand Miles
Nickelback-How You Remind Me
Enrique Iglesias-Hero
Puddle Of Mudd-Blurry
P!nk-Get The Party Started
Linkin Park-In The End