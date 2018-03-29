Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

Jack's Nine @ 9, March, 29, 2002

March 29, 2018
Thursday, March 29​

The year was 2002, and this day was the last day on Earth for Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother; she would pass on the 30th.  

Nine songs and moments from March 29th, 2002!

Jimmy Eat World-The Middle

No Doubt-Hey Baby

The Bachelor (Premiered March 25, 2002)

The Calling-Wherever You Will Go

Vanessa Carlton-A Thousand Miles

Nickelback-How You Remind Me

Enrique Iglesias-Hero

Puddle Of Mudd-Blurry

P!nk-Get The Party Started

Linkin Park-In The End

