Jack's Nine @ 9, March 28, 1981
March 28, 2018
Wednesday, March 28
The year was 1981. On this day, we were just two days away from John Hinckley's attempted assassination of then president Ronald Reagan.
Nine songs and moments from March 28th, 1981!
Rick Springfield-Jessie's Girl
Kim Carnes-Bette Davis Eyes
10 Things I Hate About You (Julia Stiles born on March 28, 1981!)
Rush-Limelight
.38 Special-Hold On Loosely
Sheena Easton-Morning Train (9 to 5)
REO Speedwagon-Take It On The Run
Kool & The Gang-Celebration
Blondie-Rapture
Hall & Oates-Kiss On My List