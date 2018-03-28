Jack's Nine @ 9, March 28, 1981

Wednesday, March 28

The year was 1981. On this day, we were just two days away from John Hinckley's attempted assassination of then president Ronald Reagan.

Nine songs and moments from March 28th, 1981!

Rick Springfield-Jessie's Girl

Video of Rick Springfield - Jessie&#039;s Girl

Kim Carnes-Bette Davis Eyes

Video of Kim Carnes - Bette Davis Eyes

10 Things I Hate About You (Julia Stiles born on March 28, 1981!)

Video of Epic Movie World: Saddest Scene Ever - 10 Things I Hate About You (Poem) (Touchstone 1999)

Rush-Limelight

Video of Rush - Limelight

.38 Special-Hold On Loosely

Video of 38 Special - Hold On Loosely

Sheena Easton-Morning Train (9 to 5)

Video of Sheena Easton - 9 To 5 (Morning Train) (1981)

REO Speedwagon-Take It On The Run

Video of REO Speedwagon - Take It On The Run

Kool & The Gang-Celebration

Video of Kool &amp; The Gang - Celebration

Blondie-Rapture

Video of Blondie - Rapture

Hall & Oates-Kiss On My List