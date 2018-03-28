Rush, Band, Concert, Music, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Neil Peart

(Photo by Brent Perniac/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Jack's Nine @ 9, March 28, 1981

March 28, 2018
NINE @ 9
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Nine @ 9

Wednesday, March 28

The year was 1981.  On this day, we were just two days away from John Hinckley's attempted assassination of then president Ronald Reagan.

Nine songs and moments from March 28th, 1981!

Rick Springfield-Jessie's Girl

Kim Carnes-Bette Davis Eyes

10 Things I Hate About You (Julia Stiles born on March 28, 1981!)

Rush-Limelight

.38 Special-Hold On Loosely

Sheena Easton-Morning Train (9 to 5)

REO Speedwagon-Take It On The Run

Kool & The Gang-Celebration

Blondie-Rapture

Hall & Oates-Kiss On My List

Tags: 
Jack's Nine @ 9
March 28
1981
Jack FM
Nine @ 9
Music