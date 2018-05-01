Jack's Nine @ 9, Law Day

Sting, The Police, Concert

May 1, 2018
Tuesday, May 1

Today is Law Day, observed nationally on May 1st, it was started by Eisenhower in 1958, and codified in '61.  It's our day to recognize our freedoms, as well as honor those who uphold the law.

Nine songs and moments for Law Day!

The Police-De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

2pac-California Love

Law & Order

A Flock Of Seagulls-I Ran

The Escape Club-Wild Wild West

Blondie-One Way Or Another

X Ambassadors-Renegades

Bad Boys

George Michael-Freedom '90

Skid Row-18 And Life

Eric Clapton-I Shot The Sheriff

 

