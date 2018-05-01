Jack's Nine @ 9, Law Day

Tuesday, May 1

Today is Law Day, observed nationally on May 1st, it was started by Eisenhower in 1958, and codified in '61. It's our day to recognize our freedoms, as well as honor those who uphold the law.

Nine songs and moments for Law Day!

The Police-De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

Video of The Police - De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

2pac-California Love

Video of 2pac feat Dr.Dre - California Love HD

Law & Order

Video of Law &amp; Order Full Theme (High Quality)

A Flock Of Seagulls-I Ran

Video of A Flock Of Seagulls - I Ran

The Escape Club-Wild Wild West

Video of The Escape Club - Wild Wild West (1988)

Blondie-One Way Or Another

Video of Blondie - One Way Or Another

X Ambassadors-Renegades

Video of X Ambassadors - Renegades (Official Video)

Bad Boys

Video of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Singing Bad Boys in Bad Boys(1995)

George Michael-Freedom '90

Video of George Michael - Freedom! ’90 (Official Video)

Skid Row-18 And Life

Video of Skid Row - 18 And Life (Official Music Video)

Eric Clapton-I Shot The Sheriff