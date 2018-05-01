Jack's Nine @ 9, Law Day
May 1, 2018
Tuesday, May 1
Today is Law Day, observed nationally on May 1st, it was started by Eisenhower in 1958, and codified in '61. It's our day to recognize our freedoms, as well as honor those who uphold the law.
Nine songs and moments for Law Day!
The Police-De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da
2pac-California Love
Law & Order
A Flock Of Seagulls-I Ran
The Escape Club-Wild Wild West
Blondie-One Way Or Another
X Ambassadors-Renegades
Bad Boys
George Michael-Freedom '90
Skid Row-18 And Life
Eric Clapton-I Shot The Sheriff