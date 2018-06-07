Jack's Nine @ 9, June 7, 1982
The year was 1982. On this day, President Reagan met with both Pope John Paull II AND Queen Elizabeth. On the same day! Pretty solid for ol' Ronny!
Nine songs and moments from June 7th, 1982!
Kim Wilde-Kids In America
Survivor-Eye Of The Tiger
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Willie Nelson-Always On My Mind
John Mellencamp-Hurts So Good
Bow Wow Wow-I Want Candy
Chicago-Hard To Say I'm Sorry
Haircut 100-Love Plus One
The Steve Miller Band-Abracadabra
Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder-Ebony & Ivory