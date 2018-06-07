Jack's Nine @ 9, June 7, 1982

Thursday, June 7

The year was 1982.  On this day, President Reagan met with both Pope John Paull II AND Queen Elizabeth.  On the same day!  Pretty solid for ol' Ronny! 

Nine songs and moments from June 7th, 1982!

Kim Wilde-Kids In America

Survivor-Eye Of The Tiger

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Willie Nelson-Always On My Mind

John Mellencamp-Hurts So Good

Bow Wow Wow-I Want Candy

Chicago-Hard To Say I'm Sorry

Haircut 100-Love Plus One

The Steve Miller Band-Abracadabra

Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder-Ebony & Ivory

