Jack's Nine @ 9, June 7, 1982

Thursday, June 7

The year was 1982. On this day, President Reagan met with both Pope John Paull II AND Queen Elizabeth. On the same day! Pretty solid for ol' Ronny!

Nine songs and moments from June 7th, 1982!

Kim Wilde-Kids In America

Video of Kim Wilde - Kids in America (1981)

Survivor-Eye Of The Tiger

Video of Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Video of KHAAAAAAN!

Willie Nelson-Always On My Mind

Video of Willie Nelson - Always On My Mind

John Mellencamp-Hurts So Good

Video of John Mellencamp - Hurts So Good

Bow Wow Wow-I Want Candy

Video of Bow Wow Wow - I Want Candy

Chicago-Hard To Say I'm Sorry

Video of Chicago- Hard To Say I&#039;m Sorry (Music Video)

Haircut 100-Love Plus One

Video of Haircut 100 - Love Plus One

The Steve Miller Band-Abracadabra

Video of The Steve Miller Band - Abracadabra

Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder-Ebony & Ivory