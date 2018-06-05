Jack's Nine @ 9, June 5, 1997

Tuesday, June 5

The year was 1997. On this day, a loaf of bread was just $1.17, and a pound of hamburgert meat was $1.39! I just bought a pound of beef on sale Sunday for $5.00!

Nine songs and moments from June 5, 1997!

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones-The Impression That I Get

Video of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones - The Impression That I Get

Paula Cole-Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?

Video of Paula Cole-Where have all the cowboys gone

Men in Black

Video of Men In Black [1997] Agent J

Blur-Song 2

Video of Blur - Song 2

White Town-Your Woman

Video of White Town - Your Woman

Sublime-Santeria

Video of Sublime - Santeria

Sheryl Crow-Everyday Is A Winding Road

Video of Sheryl Crow - Everyday Is A Winding Road

The Verve Pipe-The Freshmen

Video of The Verve Pipe - The Freshmen

Mark Morrison-Return Of The Mack

Video of Mark Morrison - Return Of The Mack [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

Hanson-MMMBop