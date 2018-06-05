Jack's Nine @ 9, June 5, 1997
June 5, 2018
Tuesday, June 5
The year was 1997. On this day, a loaf of bread was just $1.17, and a pound of hamburgert meat was $1.39! I just bought a pound of beef on sale Sunday for $5.00!
Nine songs and moments from June 5, 1997!
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones-The Impression That I Get
Paula Cole-Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?
Men in Black
Blur-Song 2
White Town-Your Woman
Sublime-Santeria
Sheryl Crow-Everyday Is A Winding Road
The Verve Pipe-The Freshmen
Mark Morrison-Return Of The Mack
Hanson-MMMBop