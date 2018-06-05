Jack's Nine @ 9, June 5, 1997

June 5, 2018


Tuesday, June 5

The year was 1997.  On this day, a loaf of bread was just $1.17, and a pound of hamburgert meat was $1.39!  I just bought a pound of beef on sale Sunday for $5.00! 

Nine songs and moments from June 5, 1997!

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones-The Impression That I Get

Paula Cole-Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?

Men in Black

Blur-Song 2

White Town-Your Woman

Sublime-Santeria

Sheryl Crow-Everyday Is A Winding Road

The Verve Pipe-The Freshmen

Mark Morrison-Return Of The Mack

Hanson-MMMBop

