Monday, June 4​

The year was 1980. On this day, President Jimmy Carter received re-nomination!

Nine songs and moments from June 4th, 1980!

Misunderstanding-Genesis

Blondie-Call Me

Braveheart (Mel Gibson married June 4, 1980!)

Air Supply-Lost In Love

Time For Me To Fly-REO Speedwagon

Gary Numan-Cars

Billy Joel-It's Still Rock & Roll To Me

Frank Sinatra-Theme From New York, New York

Bob Seger-Against The Wind

Lipps INC.-Funkytown