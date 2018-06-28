Jack's Nine @ 9, June 28, 1989

Thursday, June 28

The year was 1989. On this day, super Soap star Susan Lucci was about to lose for the TENTH time at the Daytime Emmy Awards...not a record you'd want to have!

Nine songs and moments from June 28th, 1989!

Fine Young Cannibals-She Drives Me Crazy

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-Runnin' Down A Dream

Martika-Toy Soldiers

Love & Rockets-So Alive

Madonna-Express Yourself

Skid Row-Youth Gone Wild

Barbie Dance Club

Real Life-Send Me An Angel

Paula Abdul-Forever Your Girl

Richard Marx-Satisfied