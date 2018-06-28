Jack's Nine @ 9, June 28, 1989
The year was 1989. On this day, super Soap star Susan Lucci was about to lose for the TENTH time at the Daytime Emmy Awards...not a record you'd want to have!
Nine songs and moments from June 28th, 1989!
Fine Young Cannibals-She Drives Me Crazy
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-Runnin' Down A Dream
Martika-Toy Soldiers
Love & Rockets-So Alive
Madonna-Express Yourself
Skid Row-Youth Gone Wild
Barbie Dance Club
Real Life-Send Me An Angel
Paula Abdul-Forever Your Girl
Richard Marx-Satisfied