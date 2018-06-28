Jack's Nine @ 9, June 28, 1989

June 28, 2018
Tom Petty, Posing, Guitar, Arms Raised

(Photo by Laura Farr/AdMedia)

Thursday, June 28

The year was 1989.  On this day, super Soap star Susan Lucci was about to lose for the TENTH time at the Daytime Emmy Awards...not a record you'd want to have!

Nine songs and moments from June 28th, 1989! 

Fine Young Cannibals-She Drives Me Crazy

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-Runnin' Down A Dream

Martika-Toy Soldiers

Love & Rockets-So Alive

Madonna-Express Yourself

Skid Row-Youth Gone Wild

Barbie Dance Club

Real Life-Send Me An Angel

Paula Abdul-Forever Your Girl

Richard Marx-Satisfied

