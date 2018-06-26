Jack's Nine @ 9, June 26, 1979

Tuesday, June 26​

The year was 1979. On this day, the average annual income was just $17,000, but the hits were worth a lot more!

Nine songs and moments from June 26th, 1979!

The Cars-Let's Go

Video of The Cars - Let&#039;s Go (Midnight Special)

Sister Sledge-We Are Family

Video of Sister Sledge - &quot;We Are Family&quot; (Official Music Video)

Sony Walkman

Video of 1979-81 Commercials: Sony Walkman to Knickerbocker

Van Halen-Dance The Night Away

Video of Van Halen - &quot;Dance The Night Away&quot; (Official Music Video)

KISS-I Was Made For Loving You

Video of Kiss - I Was Made For Lovin&#039; You (Live From Inner Sanctum)

Donna Summer-Hot Stuff

Video of Donna Summer - Hot Stuff 1979 (High Quality)

Bad Company-Rock And Roll Fantasy

Video of Bad Company - &quot;Rock And Roll Fantasy&quot; (Official Music Video)

Moonraker

Video of Moonraker (1979) Official Trailer - Roger Moore James Bond Movie HD

Blondie-One Way Or Another

Video of Blondie - One Way Or Another

The Charlie Daniels Band-The Devil Went Down To Georgia

Video of The Charlie Daniels Band - The Devil Went Down to Georgia

Anita Ward-Ring My Bell