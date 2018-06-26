Jack's Nine @ 9, June 26, 1979

June 26, 2018
NINE @ 9
KISS, Concert, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Nine @ 9
Shows

Tuesday, June 26​

The year was 1979.  On this day, the average annual income was just $17,000, but the hits were worth a lot more!

Nine songs and moments from June 26th, 1979!

The Cars-Let's Go

Sister Sledge-We Are Family

Sony Walkman

Van Halen-Dance The Night Away

KISS-I Was Made For Loving You

Donna Summer-Hot Stuff

Bad Company-Rock And Roll Fantasy

Moonraker

Blondie-One Way Or Another

The Charlie Daniels Band-The Devil Went Down To Georgia

Anita Ward-Ring My Bell

Tags: 
Jack's Nine @ 9
June 26
1979
Jack FM
Nine @ 9
Music