Monday, June 25​

The year was 1988. On this day, Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. played in his 1,000th game in a row!

Nine songs and moments from June 25th, 1988!

Pebbles-Mercedes Boy

Video of Pebbles - Mercedes Boy

Guns N' Roses-Sweet Child O' Mine

Video of Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Video of Who Framed Roger Rabbit: Jessica's Famous Scene

The Church-Under The Milky Way

Video of The Church - Under The Milky Way

Aerosmith-Rag Doll

Video of Aerosmith - Rag Doll (Official Video)

Johnny Hates Jazz- Shattered Dreams

Video of Johnny Hates Jazz - Shattered Dreams

Posion-Nothin' But A Good Time

Video of Poison - Nothin' But A Good Time

Rick Astley-Together Forever

Video of Rick Astley - Together Forever (Video)

Cheap Trick-The Flame

Video of Cheap Trick - The Flame

Debbie Gibson-Foolish Beat