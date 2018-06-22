Jack's Nine @ 9, June 22, 1984

Friday, June 22

My best friend, Billy Kidd, calls this the greatest year for music, and I'm starting to believe him!

The year was 1984. On this day, Richard Branson and Virgin Airlines had it's first Virgin commercial flight!

Nine songs and moments from June 22nd, 1984!

Ratt-Round And Round

Video of Ratt - Round And Round (Official Video)

Prince-When Doves Cry

Video of Prince - When Doves Cry (Official Music Video)

Ghostbusters

Video of Ghostbusters: Library

John Waite-Missing You

Video of John Waite - Missing You (I ain´t missing you at all)

Tina Turner-What's Love Got To Do With It

Video of Tina Turner - What&#039;s Love Got To Do With It

Scorpions-Rock You Like A Hurricane

Video of Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane - Official video clip HQ

Thompson Twins-Doctor! Doctor!

Video of Thompson Twins - Doctor! Doctor! (Video)

Charmin

Video of Meadowlark Lemon 1984 Charmin Commercial

ZZ Top-Legs

Video of ZZ Top - Legs (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

Sheila E.-The Glamorous Life

Video of SHEILA E - THE GLAMOROUS LIFE

Duran Duran-The Reflex