Jack's Nine @ 9, June 22, 1984
June 22, 2018
Friday, June 22
My best friend, Billy Kidd, calls this the greatest year for music, and I'm starting to believe him!
The year was 1984. On this day, Richard Branson and Virgin Airlines had it's first Virgin commercial flight!
Nine songs and moments from June 22nd, 1984!
Ratt-Round And Round
Prince-When Doves Cry
Ghostbusters
John Waite-Missing You
Tina Turner-What's Love Got To Do With It
Scorpions-Rock You Like A Hurricane
Thompson Twins-Doctor! Doctor!
Charmin
ZZ Top-Legs
Sheila E.-The Glamorous Life
Duran Duran-The Reflex