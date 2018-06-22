Jack's Nine @ 9, June 22, 1984

June 22, 2018
NINE @ 9
Friday, June 22

My best friend, Billy Kidd, calls this the greatest year for music, and I'm starting to believe him!

The year was 1984.  On this day, Richard Branson and Virgin Airlines had it's first Virgin commercial flight! 

Nine songs and moments from June 22nd, 1984!

Ratt-Round And Round

Prince-When Doves Cry

Ghostbusters

John Waite-Missing You

Tina Turner-What's Love Got To Do With It

Scorpions-Rock You Like A Hurricane

Thompson Twins-Doctor! Doctor!

Charmin

ZZ Top-Legs

Sheila E.-The Glamorous Life

Duran Duran-The Reflex

