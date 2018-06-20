Jack's Nine @ 9, June 20, 1983

June 20, 2018
NINE @ 9
Bryan Adams, Concert, Singing

(Photo by KRT) NC KD BL 2002 (Vert) (smd)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Nine @ 9
Shows

Wednesday, June 20

The year was 1983, one the eve of superstar tennis player Arthur Ashe undergoing doulbe bypass surgery!

Nine songs and moments from June 20th, 1983!

Stevie Nicks-Stand Back

Journey-Faithfully

The Human League-(Keep Feeling) Fascination

Bryan Adams-Cuts Like A Knife

Duran Duran-Is There Something I Should Know

Michael Jackson-Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'

David Bowie-China Girl

Naked Eyes-Always Something There To Remind Me

Irena Cara-Flashdance...What A Feeling

Tags: 
Jack's Nine @ 9
June 20
1983
Jack FM
Nine @ 9
Music