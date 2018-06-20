Jack's Nine @ 9, June 20, 1983
Wednesday, June 20
The year was 1983, one the eve of superstar tennis player Arthur Ashe undergoing doulbe bypass surgery!
Nine songs and moments from June 20th, 1983!
Stevie Nicks-Stand Back
Journey-Faithfully
The Human League-(Keep Feeling) Fascination
Bryan Adams-Cuts Like A Knife
Duran Duran-Is There Something I Should Know
Michael Jackson-Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'
David Bowie-China Girl
Naked Eyes-Always Something There To Remind Me
Irena Cara-Flashdance...What A Feeling