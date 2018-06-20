Jack's Nine @ 9, June 20, 1983

Wednesday, June 20

The year was 1983, one the eve of superstar tennis player Arthur Ashe undergoing doulbe bypass surgery!

Nine songs and moments from June 20th, 1983!

Stevie Nicks-Stand Back

Video of Stevie Nicks - Stand Back (Music Video)

Journey-Faithfully

Video of Journey - Faithfully (Official Video)

The Human League-(Keep Feeling) Fascination

Video of The Human League - (Keep Feeling) Fascination

Bryan Adams-Cuts Like A Knife

Video of Bryan Adams - Cuts Like A Knife

Duran Duran-Is There Something I Should Know

Video of Duran Duran - Is There Something I Should Know?

Michael Jackson-Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'

Video of Michael Jackson - Wanna Be Startin&#039; Somethin&#039; (Live At Wembley July 16, 1988)

David Bowie-China Girl

Video of David Bowie - China Girl

Naked Eyes-Always Something There To Remind Me

Video of Naked Eyes - Always Something There To Remind Me (Official Video)

Irena Cara-Flashdance...What A Feeling