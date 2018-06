Monday, June 18

The year was 1986. On this day, a jar of Skippy Peanut Butter cost less than $1.50!

Nine songs and moments from June 18th, 1986!

Robert Palmer-Addicted To Love

OMD-If You Leave

Janet Jackson-Nasty

Steve Winwood-Higher Love

Van Halen-Dreams

Pet Shop Boys-Opportunities

Oreo Cookies' 75th Birthday

Peter Gabriel-In Your Eyes

Nu Shooz-I Can't Wait

Genesis-Invisible Touch