Thursday, June 14

The year was 1981. On this day, the average price of a brand new home was less than $80,000!

Nine songs and moments from June 14th, 1981!

Rick Springfield-Jessie's Girl

Rick James-Give It To Me Baby

The Greg Kihn Band-The Breakup Song (They Don't Write 'Em)

Billy Squier-The Stroke

Hall & Oates-You Make My Dreams Come True

Phil Collins-In The Air Tonight

Star Wars Toys

Stars On 45-Medley

Rush-Tom Sawyer

Kim Carnes-Bette Davis Eyes