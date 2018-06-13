Jack's Nine @ 9, June 13, 1987

June 13, 2018
NINE @ 9
Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue, Bass

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Nine @ 9
Shows

Wednesday, June 13

The year was 1987.  On this day, four cyclists completes their storied 15,000 ride from Alaska to Argentina!

Nine songs and moments from June 13th, 1987!

 Mötley Crüe-Girls, Girls, Girls

Cutting Crew-(I Just) Died In Your Arms

Ronald Reagan "Tear Down this Wall" Speech

Fleetwood Mac-Big Love

Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam-Head To Toe

Jammin' Me-Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

Kim Wilde-You Keep Me Hangin' On

RoboCop

Crowded House-Something So Strong

Chris de Burgh-The Lady In Red

Atlantic Starr-Always

Tags: 
Jack's Nine @ 9
June 13
1987
Jack FM
Nine @ 9
Music