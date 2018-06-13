Jack's Nine @ 9, June 13, 1987

Wednesday, June 13

The year was 1987. On this day, four cyclists completes their storied 15,000 ride from Alaska to Argentina!

Nine songs and moments from June 13th, 1987!

Mötley Crüe-Girls, Girls, Girls

Video of Mötley Crüe - Girls Girls Girls (Official Music Video)

Cutting Crew-(I Just) Died In Your Arms

Video of Cutting Crew - (I Just) Died In Your Arms

Ronald Reagan "Tear Down this Wall" Speech

Video of President Ronald Reagan &quot;Tear Down This Wall&quot; Speech at Berlin Wall

Fleetwood Mac-Big Love

Video of Fleet wood Mac - Big Love.avi

Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam-Head To Toe

Video of Lisa Lisa &amp; Cult Jam - Head To Toe

Jammin' Me-Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

Video of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - Jammin&#039; Me

Kim Wilde-You Keep Me Hangin' On

Video of Kim Wilde You Keep Me Hanging On

RoboCop

Video of RoboCop (1987) Official Trailer - Cyborg Police Sci-Fi Movie HD

Crowded House-Something So Strong

Video of Crowded House - Something So Strong

Chris de Burgh-The Lady In Red

Video of Chris De Burgh LADY IN RED

Atlantic Starr-Always