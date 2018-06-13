Jack's Nine @ 9, June 13, 1987
June 13, 2018
Wednesday, June 13
The year was 1987. On this day, four cyclists completes their storied 15,000 ride from Alaska to Argentina!
Nine songs and moments from June 13th, 1987!
Mötley Crüe-Girls, Girls, Girls
Cutting Crew-(I Just) Died In Your Arms
Ronald Reagan "Tear Down this Wall" Speech
Fleetwood Mac-Big Love
Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam-Head To Toe
Jammin' Me-Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
Kim Wilde-You Keep Me Hangin' On
RoboCop
Crowded House-Something So Strong
Chris de Burgh-The Lady In Red
Atlantic Starr-Always