Tuesday, June 12

The year was 1977. On this day, ground broke on the JFK Presidential Library and Museum!

Nine songs and moments from June 12th, 1977!

Supertramp-Give A Little Bit

Video of Give a Little Bit Singer/Songwriter Roger Hodgson of Supertramp, with Orchestra

Marvin Gaye-Got To Give It Up

Video of Got To Give lt Up - Marvin Gaye

Star Wars

Video of Star Wars - Opening Scene (1977) [1080p HD]

Steve Miller Band-Jet Airliner

Video of Steve Miller Band - Jet Airliner (Live)

Eagles-Life In The Fast Lane

Video of Life In The Fast Lane @ HOB Las Vegas 1 21 2017 - 4K VIDEO

Fleetwood Mac-Dreams

Video of Fleetwood Mac - Dreams 1977 - YouTube.flv

Boston-Peace Of Mind

Video of Boston - Peace Of Mind - 6/17/1979 - Giants Stadium (Official)

Bill Conti-Gonna Fly Now (Theme From Rocky)

Video of Bill Conti - Gonna fly now (Rocky) HD

Foreigner-Feels Like The First Time

Video of Foreigner - Feels like the first Time 1978

KC & The Sunshine Band-I'm Your Boogie Man