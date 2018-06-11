Jack's Nine @ 9, June 11, 1985

June 11, 2018
NINE @ 9
Tears For Fears, Roland Orzabal, Curt Smith

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Monday, June 11

The year was 1985.  On this day, the Russian space probe Vega 1 landed on Venus.  Not going to Venus much anymore, are we?

Nine songs and moments from June 11th, 1985.

Everything She Wants-Wham!

Bryan Adams-Heaven

The Wuzzles

Howard Jones-Things Can Only Get Better

Katrina & The Waves-Walking On Sunshine

Harold Faltermey-Axel F

Simple Minds-Don't You (Forget About Me)

Mary Jane Girls-In My House

'Til Tuesday-Voices Carry

Tears For Fears-Everybody Wants To Rule The World

