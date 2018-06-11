Jack's Nine @ 9, June 11, 1985

Monday, June 11

The year was 1985. On this day, the Russian space probe Vega 1 landed on Venus. Not going to Venus much anymore, are we?

Nine songs and moments from June 11th, 1985.

Everything She Wants-Wham!

Video of Wham! - Everything She Wants (Official Video)

Bryan Adams-Heaven

Video of Bryan Adams - Heaven

The Wuzzles

Video of &quot;The Wuzzles&quot; theme

Howard Jones-Things Can Only Get Better

Video of Howard Jones - Things Can Only Get Better

Katrina & The Waves-Walking On Sunshine

Video of Katrina &amp; The Waves - Walking On Sunshine

Harold Faltermey-Axel F

Video of Harold Faltermeyer - Axel F (HQ)

Simple Minds-Don't You (Forget About Me)

Video of Simple Minds - Don&#039;t You (Forget About Me)

Mary Jane Girls-In My House

Video of Mary Jane Girls -- In My House Video HQ

'Til Tuesday-Voices Carry

Video of &#039;Til Tuesday - Voices Carry

Tears For Fears-Everybody Wants To Rule The World