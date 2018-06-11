Jack's Nine @ 9, June 11, 1985
June 11, 2018
Monday, June 11
The year was 1985. On this day, the Russian space probe Vega 1 landed on Venus. Not going to Venus much anymore, are we?
Nine songs and moments from June 11th, 1985.
Everything She Wants-Wham!
Bryan Adams-Heaven
The Wuzzles
Howard Jones-Things Can Only Get Better
Katrina & The Waves-Walking On Sunshine
Harold Faltermey-Axel F
Simple Minds-Don't You (Forget About Me)
Mary Jane Girls-In My House
'Til Tuesday-Voices Carry
Tears For Fears-Everybody Wants To Rule The World