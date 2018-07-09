Jack's Nine @ 9, July 9th, 1987

Monday, July 9th.

The year was 1987... And on this day, one of history's punching bags, Colonel Oliver North, admitted to shredding evidence in the Iran-Contra affair.

Nine songs and moments from July 9th, 1987.

Gloria Estefan - Rhythm Is Gonna Get You

Video of Gloria Estefan - Rhythm Is Gonna Get You

Whitesnake - Here I Go Again

Video of Whitesnake - Here I Go Again &#039;87

Dragnet (1987) Official Trailer

Video of Dragnet (1987) Official Trailer - Tom Hanks, Dan Akroyd Police Comedy HD

T'Pau - Heart And Soul

Video of T&#039;Pau - Heart And Soul

The Whispers - Rock Steady

Video of The Whispers - Rock Steady (Official Music Video)

U2 - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

Video of U2 - I Still Haven&#039;t Found What I&#039;m Looking For

Los Lobos - La Bamba

Video of Los Lobos - La Bamba (HQ,16:9)

Werewolf Intro

Video of Werewolf Intro Color - Werewolf (TV Series 1987–1988)

Bob Seger - Shakedown

Video of BOB SEGER - SHAKEDOWN

Madonna - La Isla Bonita

Video of Madonna - La Isla Bonita (Official Music Video)

Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody