Jack's Nine @ 9, July 9th, 1987

July 9, 2018
NINE @ 9
Nine,Nine @ 9,Jack,100.3 Jack FM,List,July 9th,1987,Music

USA Today

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Nine @ 9
Shows

Monday, July 9th.

The year was 1987... And on this day, one of history's punching bags, Colonel Oliver North, admitted to shredding evidence in the Iran-Contra affair.

Nine songs and moments from July 9th, 1987.

Gloria Estefan - Rhythm Is Gonna Get You

Whitesnake - Here I Go Again

Dragnet (1987) Official Trailer

T'Pau - Heart And Soul

The Whispers - Rock Steady

U2 - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

Los Lobos - La Bamba

Werewolf Intro

Bob Seger - Shakedown

Madonna - La Isla Bonita

Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody

 

Tags: 
Nine
Nine @ 9
Jack
100.3 Jack FM
list
July 9th
1987
Music