Jack's Nine @ 9, July 9th, 1987
July 9, 2018
Monday, July 9th.
The year was 1987... And on this day, one of history's punching bags, Colonel Oliver North, admitted to shredding evidence in the Iran-Contra affair.
Nine songs and moments from July 9th, 1987.
Gloria Estefan - Rhythm Is Gonna Get You
Whitesnake - Here I Go Again
Dragnet (1987) Official Trailer
T'Pau - Heart And Soul
The Whispers - Rock Steady
U2 - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
Los Lobos - La Bamba
Werewolf Intro
Bob Seger - Shakedown
Madonna - La Isla Bonita
Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody