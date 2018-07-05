Jack's Nine @ 9, July 5, 1985
July 5, 2018
Thursday, July 5th
The year was 1985, and on this day Nicholas Mark Sanders began his circumnavigation of the globe... It would take him just over 78 days.
Nine songs and moments from July 5th, 1985!
Depeche Mode - People Are People
Huey Lewis and the News - Power of Love
Back To The Future - Teaser
Cyndi Lauper - The Goonies 'r' Good Enough
John Parr - St Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)
Heart - What About Love?
Prince - Raspberry Beret
MTV Live Aid Promo
Corey Hart - Never Surrender
Tears For Fears - Shout
Bryan Adams - Heaven