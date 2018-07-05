Jack's Nine @ 9, July 5, 1985

Thursday, July 5th

The year was 1985, and on this day Nicholas Mark Sanders began his circumnavigation of the globe... It would take him just over 78 days.

Nine songs and moments from July 5th, 1985!

Depeche Mode - People Are People

Video of Depeche Mode - People Are People (Remastered Video)

Huey Lewis and the News - Power of Love

Video of Huey Lewis and the News - Power of Love (Official Video)

Back To The Future - Teaser

Video of Back To The Future - Teaser

Cyndi Lauper - The Goonies 'r' Good Enough

Video of Cyndi Lauper - The Goonies &#039;r&#039; Good Enough

John Parr - St Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)

Video of John Parr - St Elmo&#039;s Fire (Man In Motion)

Heart - What About Love?

Video of Heart - What About Love?

Prince - Raspberry Beret

Video of Prince - Raspberry Beret (Official Music Video)

MTV Live Aid Promo

Video of MTV Live Aid Promo

Corey Hart - Never Surrender

Video of Corey Hart - Never Surrender (Official Music Video)

Tears For Fears - Shout

Video of Tears For Fears - Shout

Bryan Adams - Heaven