Jack's Nine @ 9, July 5, 1985

July 5, 2018
NINE @ 9

Thursday, July 5th

The year was 1985, and on this day Nicholas Mark Sanders began his circumnavigation of the globe... It would take him just over 78 days.

Nine songs and moments from July 5th, 1985!

Depeche Mode - People Are People

Huey Lewis and the News - Power of Love

Back To The Future - Teaser

Cyndi Lauper - The Goonies 'r' Good Enough

John Parr - St Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)

Heart - What About Love?

Prince - Raspberry Beret

MTV Live Aid Promo

Corey Hart - Never Surrender

Tears For Fears - Shout

Bryan Adams - Heaven

