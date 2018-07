Monday, July 2

The year was 1982, and on this day a gallon of gas cost just $0.91!

Nine songs and moments from July 2nd, 1982!

Tommy Tutone-867-5309/Jenny

Video of Tommy Tutone - 867-5309/Jenny

Soft Cell-Tainted Love/Where Did Our Love Go

Video of Soft Cell - Tainted love- Long Version ( Live @ Milan 2002 )

Van Halen-Dancing In The Street

Video of Van Halen - Dancing In The Street

Eddie Money-Think I'm In Love

Video of Eddie Money - Think I'm In Love

Missing Persons-Words

Video of Missing Persons - Words

Scorpions-No One Like You

Video of Scorpions - No One Like You - 8/31/1985 - Oakland Coliseum Stadium (Official)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Video of E.T. Phone Home - E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4/10) Movie CLIP (1982) HD

Fleetwood Mac-Hold Me

Video of Fleetwood Mac - Hold Me [Official Music Video]

Toto-Rosanna

Video of Toto - Rosanna (Video)

The Human League-Don't You Want Me