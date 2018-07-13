Jack's Nine @ 9, July 13, 1980

July 13, 2018
Sir Paul McCartney

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Music
The year was 1980 and this week in July, Donna Summer was married and Jessica Simpson was born. Here are nine songs and moments from July 13, 1980.  

Devo- Whip It

Billy Joel- Its Still Rock and Roll To Me

Rubik’s Cube Commercial 

S.O.S Band- Take Your Time (Do It Right) 

Benny Mardones- Into The Night

Lipps Inc.- Funkytown 

Joe Walsh- All Night Long 

Captain America and The Incredible Hulk action figures

 

Christopher Cross- Sailing 

Irene Cara- Fame 

 

Paul McCartney- Coming Up (Live At Glasgow) 

