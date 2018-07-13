Jack's Nine @ 9, July 13, 1980
July 13, 2018
The year was 1980 and this week in July, Donna Summer was married and Jessica Simpson was born. Here are nine songs and moments from July 13, 1980.
Devo- Whip It
Billy Joel- Its Still Rock and Roll To Me
Rubik’s Cube Commercial
S.O.S Band- Take Your Time (Do It Right)
Benny Mardones- Into The Night
Lipps Inc.- Funkytown
Joe Walsh- All Night Long
Captain America and The Incredible Hulk action figures
Christopher Cross- Sailing
Irene Cara- Fame
Paul McCartney- Coming Up (Live At Glasgow)