Jack's Nine @ 9, July 13, 1980

The year was 1980 and this week in July, Donna Summer was married and Jessica Simpson was born. Here are nine songs and moments from July 13, 1980.

Devo- Whip It

Video of Devo - Whip It (Video)

Billy Joel- Its Still Rock and Roll To Me

Video of Billy Joel - It&#039;s Still Rock and Roll to Me (Official Video)

Rubik’s Cube Commercial

Video of Rubik&#039;s Cube commercial 1980

S.O.S Band- Take Your Time (Do It Right)

Video of S.O.S. Band - Take Your Time (Do It Right)

Benny Mardones- Into The Night

Video of Benny Mardones - Into the Night ( Original Video Clip 1980 HQ ) AOR

Lipps Inc.- Funkytown

Video of LIPPS INC Funkytown (Original 12&quot; Version)

Joe Walsh- All Night Long

Video of Joe Walsh - &quot;All Night Long&quot;

Captain America and The Incredible Hulk action figures

Video of Mego Fly-Away Action Hulk and Captain America 12 Inch Figures

Christopher Cross- Sailing

Video of Sailing - Christopher Cross

Irene Cara- Fame

Video of Irene Cara - Fame 1980 (VHS 1982 Edit)

Paul McCartney- Coming Up (Live At Glasgow)