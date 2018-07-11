Jack's Nine @ 9, July 11, 2001

July 11, 2018
NINE @ 9

Wednesday, July 11th.

The year was 2001... And on this day a dozen eggs cost less than a dollar, just 90 cents. Seventeen years later, and the price has just about doubled.

Nine songs and moments from July 11th, 2001.

Uncle Kracker - Follow Me

Shaggy - Angel

Alien Ant Farm - Smooth Criminal

The Office (UK) - Big Keith's Appraisal

Dido - Thank You

Gorillaz - Clint Eastwood

Train - Drops of Jupiter

Charlie's Angels - The Chad

Staind - It's Been Awhile

Christina Aguilera - Lady Marmalade

Lifehouse - Hanging By A Moment

