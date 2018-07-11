Jack's Nine @ 9, July 11, 2001
July 11, 2018
Wednesday, July 11th.
The year was 2001... And on this day a dozen eggs cost less than a dollar, just 90 cents. Seventeen years later, and the price has just about doubled.
Nine songs and moments from July 11th, 2001.
Uncle Kracker - Follow Me
Shaggy - Angel
Alien Ant Farm - Smooth Criminal
The Office (UK) - Big Keith's Appraisal
Dido - Thank You
Gorillaz - Clint Eastwood
Train - Drops of Jupiter
Charlie's Angels - The Chad
Staind - It's Been Awhile
Christina Aguilera - Lady Marmalade
Lifehouse - Hanging By A Moment