Jack's Nine @ 9, July 10th, 1976
July 10, 2018
Tuesday, July 10th.
The year was 1976... And during this week Walter Payton, George Gervin, Andy Gibb and Frank Sinatra were all married...not to each other, of course. Also, "Happy Birthday" to Fred Savage and Adrian Grenier.
Nine songs and moments from July 10th, 1976.
Wild Cherry - Play That Funky Music
Peter Frampton - Baby, I Love Your Way
The Wonder Years, Seasons 1-4 Opening
Parliament - Give Up The Funk
KC & The Sunshine Band - Shake Your Booty
Heart - Crazy On You
Elton John & Kiki Dee - Don't Go Breaking My Heart
Microwave Oven Commercial
Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back In Town
Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing
Starland Vocal Band - Afternoon Delight