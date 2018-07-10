Jack's Nine @ 9, July 10th, 1976

July 10, 2018
NINE @ 9
1976,July 10th

Tuesday, July 10th.

The year was 1976... And during this week Walter Payton, George Gervin, Andy Gibb and Frank Sinatra were all married...not to each other, of course.  Also, "Happy Birthday" to Fred Savage and Adrian Grenier. 

Nine songs and moments from July 10th, 1976.

Wild Cherry - Play That Funky Music

Peter Frampton - Baby, I Love Your Way

The Wonder Years, Seasons 1-4 Opening

Parliament - Give Up The Funk

KC & The Sunshine Band - Shake Your Booty

Heart - Crazy On You

Elton John & Kiki Dee - Don't Go Breaking My Heart

Microwave Oven Commercial

Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back In Town

Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing

Starland Vocal Band - Afternoon Delight

