Jack's Nine @ 9, July 10th, 1976

Tuesday, July 10th.

The year was 1976... And during this week Walter Payton, George Gervin, Andy Gibb and Frank Sinatra were all married...not to each other, of course. Also, "Happy Birthday" to Fred Savage and Adrian Grenier.

Nine songs and moments from July 10th, 1976.

Wild Cherry - Play That Funky Music

Video of Wild Cherry - Play that funky music

Peter Frampton - Baby, I Love Your Way

Video of Peter Frampton - Baby, I Love Your Way

The Wonder Years, Seasons 1-4 Opening

Video of The Wonder Years, Seasons 1-4 Opening

Parliament - Give Up The Funk

Video of Parliament Funkadelic - Give Up The Funk - Mothership Connection Houston 1976

KC & The Sunshine Band - Shake Your Booty

Video of Soul Train Shake Your Booty KC &amp; Sunshine Band

Heart - Crazy On You

Video of HEART - Crazy On You (1976)

Elton John & Kiki Dee - Don't Go Breaking My Heart

Video of Elton John - Don&#039;t Go Breaking My Heart (with Kiki Dee)

Microwave Oven Commercial

Video of Microwave Oven commercial 1970s

Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back In Town

Video of Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back In Town -- Best Live Version

Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing

Video of Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing 1976 (HQ Audio)

Starland Vocal Band - Afternoon Delight