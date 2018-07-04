Jack's Nine @ 9, Independence Day, Part II

Wednesday, July 4

So yesterday we did our Independence Day Nine @ 9 fully thinking "You know, let's get it out of the way on the 3rd, plenty of people are going to be off of work today on the Fourth," and I realized I've got MORE than nine songs that work for this theme! In fact, I've got about 18! That's TWO parts, so here you go.

Nine songs and moments for Independence Day, Part II!

John Mellencamp-R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.

Video of John Mellencamp - R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60&#039;s Rock)

American Authors-Best Day Of My Life

Video of American Authors - Best Day Of My Life

Chicago-Saturday In The Park

Video of Chicago - Saturday In The Park (1973)

Tom Petty-Free Fallin'

Video of Tom Petty - Free Fallin&#039;

David Bowie-Young Americans

Video of David Bowie- Young Americans

Bruce Springsteen-Born In The U.S.A.

Video of Bruce Springsteen - Born in the U.S.A.

Kim Wilde-Kids In America

Video of Kim Wilde - Kids in America (1981)

Lenny Kravitz-American Woman

Video of Lenny Kravitz - American Woman

Lee Greenwood-God Bless The U.S.A.