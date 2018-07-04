Jack's Nine @ 9, Independence Day, Part II

July 4, 2018
NINE @ 9
Wednesday, July 4

So yesterday we did our Independence Day Nine @ 9 fully thinking "You know, let's get it out of the way on the 3rd, plenty of people are going to be off of work today on the Fourth," and I realized I've got MORE than nine songs that work for this theme!  In fact, I've got about 18!  That's TWO parts, so here you go.  

Nine songs and moments for Independence Day, Part II! 

John Mellencamp-R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.

American Authors-Best Day Of My Life

Chicago-Saturday In The Park

Tom Petty-Free Fallin'

David Bowie-Young Americans

Bruce Springsteen-Born In The U.S.A.

Kim Wilde-Kids In America

Lenny Kravitz-American Woman

Lee Greenwood-God Bless The U.S.A.

