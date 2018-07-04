Jack's Nine @ 9, Independence Day, Part II
July 4, 2018
Wednesday, July 4
So yesterday we did our Independence Day Nine @ 9 fully thinking "You know, let's get it out of the way on the 3rd, plenty of people are going to be off of work today on the Fourth," and I realized I've got MORE than nine songs that work for this theme! In fact, I've got about 18! That's TWO parts, so here you go.
Nine songs and moments for Independence Day, Part II!
John Mellencamp-R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.
American Authors-Best Day Of My Life
Chicago-Saturday In The Park
Tom Petty-Free Fallin'
David Bowie-Young Americans
Bruce Springsteen-Born In The U.S.A.
Kim Wilde-Kids In America
Lenny Kravitz-American Woman
Lee Greenwood-God Bless The U.S.A.