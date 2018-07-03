Jack's Nine @ 9, Independence Day

July 3, 2018
NINE @ 9
Tyson Ritter, All American Rejects

Tuesday, July 3

So many ways to celebrate the birth of our great nation...like us totally going commerical free at 5pm today, or our live fireworks simulcast from Addison Kaboom Town later tonight.  But why wait, there are so many great songs and moments that honor America!

Born In The U.S.A.-Bruce Springteen

Lump-The Presidents Of The United States Of America

Horse With No Name-America

Living In America-James Brown

Breakfast In America-Supertramp

American Girl-Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

Move Along-The All-American Rejects

American Woman-The Guess Who

Pink Houses-John Mellencamp

