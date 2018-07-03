Jack's Nine @ 9, Independence Day
July 3, 2018
Tuesday, July 3
So many ways to celebrate the birth of our great nation...like us totally going commerical free at 5pm today, or our live fireworks simulcast from Addison Kaboom Town later tonight. But why wait, there are so many great songs and moments that honor America!
Born In The U.S.A.-Bruce Springteen
Lump-The Presidents Of The United States Of America
Horse With No Name-America
Living In America-James Brown
Breakfast In America-Supertramp
American Girl-Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
Move Along-The All-American Rejects
American Woman-The Guess Who
Pink Houses-John Mellencamp