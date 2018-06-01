Jack's Nine @ 9, The Hottest Day Of The Year!

Friday, June 1

According to KRLD Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, tomorrow will be DFW's hottest day of the year...so far! It'll be getting as high as 106 in some areas of the Metroplex, with a heat index of 110!

Nine songs and moments for the hottest day of the year!

Asia-Heat Of The Moment

Video of 19 Asia Heat Of The Moment

P!nk-Just Like Fire

Video of P!nk - Just Like Fire (From the Original Motion Picture &quot;Alice Through The Looking Glass&quot;)

The Sandlot

Video of The Sandlot - Too Hot

Nick Gilder-Hot Child In The City

Video of NICK GILDER ☆ Hot Child in the City 【music video】

Talking Heads-Burning Down The House

Video of Talking Heads - Burning Down the House (Official Video)

Ini Kamoze-Here Comes The Hotstepper

Video of Ini Kamoze - Here Comes the Hotstepper

Blue Oyster Cult-Burnin' For You

Video of Blue Oyster Cult - Burnin&#039; For You

Buster Poindexter-Hot Hot Hot

Video of Buster Poindexter - Hot Hot Hot

The Cult-Fire Woman

Video of The Cult - Fire Woman

Foreigner-Hot Blooded