Jack's Nine @ 9, The Hottest Day Of The Year!

June 1, 2018




Friday, June 1

According to KRLD Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, tomorrow will be DFW's hottest day of the year...so far!  It'll be getting as high as 106 in some areas of the Metroplex, with a heat index of 110!

Nine songs and moments for the hottest day of the year!

Asia-Heat Of The Moment

P!nk-Just Like Fire

The Sandlot

Nick Gilder-Hot Child In The City

Talking Heads-Burning Down The House

Ini Kamoze-Here Comes The Hotstepper

 

Blue Oyster Cult-Burnin' For You

Buster Poindexter-Hot Hot Hot

The Cult-Fire Woman

Foreigner-Hot Blooded

