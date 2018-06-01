Jack's Nine @ 9, The Hottest Day Of The Year!
June 1, 2018
Friday, June 1
According to KRLD Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, tomorrow will be DFW's hottest day of the year...so far! It'll be getting as high as 106 in some areas of the Metroplex, with a heat index of 110!
Nine songs and moments for the hottest day of the year!
Asia-Heat Of The Moment
P!nk-Just Like Fire
The Sandlot
Nick Gilder-Hot Child In The City
Talking Heads-Burning Down The House
Ini Kamoze-Here Comes The Hotstepper
Blue Oyster Cult-Burnin' For You
Buster Poindexter-Hot Hot Hot
The Cult-Fire Woman
Foreigner-Hot Blooded