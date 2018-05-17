Jack's Nine @ 9, Graduation

May 17, 2018
NINE @ 9
Thursday, May 17

It's graduation time in North Texas!  Some college graduations have already happened, some High School graduations this weekend and running through June.  And for the record, TODAY is National Graduation Tassle Day, whatever that means!

Nine songs and moments for Graduation!

Cyndi Lauper-Time After Time

Alice Cooper-School's Out

Boy Meets World

Eve 6-Here's To The Night

The Go-Go's-Vacation

Third Eye Blind-Graduate

Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes-(I've Had) The Time Of My Life

Skid Row-I Remember You

Vitamin C-Graduation (Friends Forever)

Who-Baba O'Riley

 

