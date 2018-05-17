Jack's Nine @ 9, Graduation

Thursday, May 17

It's graduation time in North Texas! Some college graduations have already happened, some High School graduations this weekend and running through June. And for the record, TODAY is National Graduation Tassle Day, whatever that means!

Nine songs and moments for Graduation!

Cyndi Lauper-Time After Time

Video of Cyndi Lauper - Time After Time

Alice Cooper-School's Out

Video of Alice Cooper - School&#039;s Out (from Alice Cooper: Trashes The World)

Boy Meets World

Video of Boy Meets World S5E24 The Proposal!

Eve 6-Here's To The Night

Video of Eve 6 - Here&#039;s To The Night

The Go-Go's-Vacation

Video of THE GO-GO&#039;s Vacation STEREO Countdown appearance 27/6/1982

Third Eye Blind-Graduate

Video of Third Eye Blind - &quot;Graduate&quot; - Fillmore

Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes-(I've Had) The Time Of My Life

Video of Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes. The Time Of My Life

Skid Row-I Remember You

Video of Skid Row - I Remember You (Official Music Video)

Vitamin C-Graduation (Friends Forever)

Video of Graduation (Friends Forever) - Vitamin C HD

Who-Baba O'Riley