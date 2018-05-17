Jack's Nine @ 9, Graduation
May 17, 2018
It's graduation time in North Texas! Some college graduations have already happened, some High School graduations this weekend and running through June. And for the record, TODAY is National Graduation Tassle Day, whatever that means!
Nine songs and moments for Graduation!
Cyndi Lauper-Time After Time
Alice Cooper-School's Out
Boy Meets World
Eve 6-Here's To The Night
The Go-Go's-Vacation
Third Eye Blind-Graduate
Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes-(I've Had) The Time Of My Life
Skid Row-I Remember You
Vitamin C-Graduation (Friends Forever)
Who-Baba O'Riley