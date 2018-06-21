Jack's Nine @ 9, First Day Of Summer

Thursday, June 21

Today is the First Day of Summer in the Western Hemisphere! In Iceland, it's an annual holiday held in mid-April, and here in DFW, Summer may as well begin in April!

Nine songs and moments for the First Day of Summer!

John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John-Summer Nights

Video of Grease - Summer Nights HD

Bryan Adams-Summer Of '69

Video of Bryan Adams - Summer Of &#039;69

Jaws

Video of Jaws 2 (6/9) Movie CLIP - Swim Faster (1978) HD

Sublime-Doin' Time

Video of Sublime - Doin&#039; Time

Bananarama-Cruel Summer

Video of Bananarama - Cruel Summer (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

Kid Rock-All Summer Long

Video of Kid Rock - All Summer Long [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

Jurassic Park

Video of Jurassic Park (1993) - Welcome to Jurassic Park Scene (1/10) | Movieclips

Beach Boys-California Girls

Video of The Beach Boys- California Girls (1965)

Violent Femmes-Blister In The Sun

Video of VIOLENT FEMMES-Blister in the Sun

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince-Summertime

Video of DJ Jazzy Jeff &amp; The Fresh Prince - Summertime

Don Henley-The Boys Of Summer