Jack's Nine @ 9, First Day Of Summer

June 21, 2018
NINE @ 9
Don Henley, Singing, Guitar

(Photo by John Costello/Philadelphia Inquirer/MCT/Sipa USA)

Thursday, June 21

Today is the First Day of Summer in the Western Hemisphere!  In Iceland, it's an annual holiday held in mid-April, and here in DFW, Summer may as well begin in April!

Nine songs and moments for the First Day of Summer!

John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John-Summer Nights

Bryan Adams-Summer Of '69

Jaws

Sublime-Doin' Time

Bananarama-Cruel Summer

Kid Rock-All Summer Long

Jurassic Park

Beach Boys-California Girls

Violent Femmes-Blister In The Sun

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince-Summertime

Don Henley-The Boys Of Summer

