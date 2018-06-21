Jack's Nine @ 9, First Day Of Summer
June 21, 2018
Thursday, June 21
Today is the First Day of Summer in the Western Hemisphere! In Iceland, it's an annual holiday held in mid-April, and here in DFW, Summer may as well begin in April!
Nine songs and moments for the First Day of Summer!
John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John-Summer Nights
Bryan Adams-Summer Of '69
Jaws
Sublime-Doin' Time
Bananarama-Cruel Summer
Kid Rock-All Summer Long
Jurassic Park
Beach Boys-California Girls
Violent Femmes-Blister In The Sun
DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince-Summertime
Don Henley-The Boys Of Summer