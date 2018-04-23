Diana Ross, Concert, Singing, Microphone

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Jack's Nine @ 9, Earth Day

April 23, 2018
NINE @ 9
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Nine @ 9
Shows

Monday, April 23

Earth Day was yesterday!  We were off, but it only comes once a year.  Established in 1969, sanctioned by the U.N. in 1970, there are still plenty of activities going on today!

Nine songs and moments celebrating the Earth, the world, and plenty of puns!

Three Dog Night-Joy To The World

Belinda Carlisle-Heaven Is A Place On Earth

Steve Irwin

Matchbox Twenty-Real World

Diana Ross-I'm Coming Out

Duran Duran-Ordinary World

The Police-Spirits In The Material World

Armageddon

R.E.M.-It's The End Of The World

Collective Soul-The World I Know

Bob Marley-One Love/People Get Ready

 

Tags: 
Jack's Nine @ 9
Earth Day
April 23
2018
Jack FM
Music
Nine @ 9
April 22
READ MORE READ LESS