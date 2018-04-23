Jack's Nine @ 9, Earth Day

Monday, April 23

Earth Day was yesterday! We were off, but it only comes once a year. Established in 1969, sanctioned by the U.N. in 1970, there are still plenty of activities going on today!

Nine songs and moments celebrating the Earth, the world, and plenty of puns!

Three Dog Night-Joy To The World

Video of Three Dog Night &quot;Joy To The World&quot; 1972 (Reelin&#039; In The Years Archives)

Belinda Carlisle-Heaven Is A Place On Earth

Video of Belinda Carlisle - Heaven Is A Place On Earth

Steve Irwin

Video of Steve Irwin Plays With Inland Taipan (Fierce Snake)

Matchbox Twenty-Real World

Video of Matchbox Twenty - Real World

Diana Ross-I'm Coming Out

Video of Diana Ross: Live In Central Park (1980) &quot;I&#039;m Coming Out&quot;

Duran Duran-Ordinary World

Video of Duran Duran - Ordinary World

The Police-Spirits In The Material World

Video of The Police - Spirits In The Material World

Armageddon

Video of Armageddon Requests before they leave

R.E.M.-It's The End Of The World

Video of R.E.M. - It&#039;s The End Of The World

Collective Soul-The World I Know

Video of Collective Soul - The World I Know (Video)

Bob Marley-One Love/People Get Ready