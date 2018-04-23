Jack's Nine @ 9, Earth Day
April 23, 2018
Monday, April 23
Earth Day was yesterday! We were off, but it only comes once a year. Established in 1969, sanctioned by the U.N. in 1970, there are still plenty of activities going on today!
Nine songs and moments celebrating the Earth, the world, and plenty of puns!
Three Dog Night-Joy To The World
Belinda Carlisle-Heaven Is A Place On Earth
Steve Irwin
Matchbox Twenty-Real World
Diana Ross-I'm Coming Out
Duran Duran-Ordinary World
The Police-Spirits In The Material World
Armageddon
R.E.M.-It's The End Of The World
Collective Soul-The World I Know
Bob Marley-One Love/People Get Ready