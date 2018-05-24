Jack's Nine @ 9, Brother's Day
May 24, 2018
Thursday, May 24
Today is Brother's Day! #BrothersDay or #NationalBrothersDay, founded by C. Daniel Rhodes from Alabama, this is a day we honor and appreciate our brothers, or just men in our lives that we love.
Nine songs and moments for Brother's Day!
INXS-The One Thing
Beach Boys-Kokomo
Step Brothers
Kings of Leon-Use Somebody
Dire Straits-Money For Nothing
Spandau Ballet-True
Oasis-Champagne Supernova
UB40-Red Red Wine
Doobie Brothers-Listen To The Music
Van Halen-Panama