Jack's Nine @ 9, Brother's Day

Thursday, May 24

Today is Brother's Day! #BrothersDay or #NationalBrothersDay, founded by C. Daniel Rhodes from Alabama, this is a day we honor and appreciate our brothers, or just men in our lives that we love.

Nine songs and moments for Brother's Day!

INXS-The One Thing

Video of INXS - The One Thing

Beach Boys-Kokomo

Video of 비치 보이스 The Beach Boys - Kokomo

Step Brothers

Video of Step Brothers (3/8) Movie Clip - Bunk Beds (2008) HD

Kings of Leon-Use Somebody

Video of Kings Of Leon - Use Somebody (Official Video)

Dire Straits-Money For Nothing

Video of Dire Straits - Money For Nothing music video (Good quality, all countries)

Spandau Ballet-True

Video of Spandau Ballet - True

Oasis-Champagne Supernova

Video of Oasis - Champagne Supernova

UB40-Red Red Wine

Video of UB40 - Red Red Wine

Doobie Brothers-Listen To The Music

Video of Doobie Brothers - Listen To The Music

Van Halen-Panama