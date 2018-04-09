Jack's Nine @ 9, April 9, 1982
April 9, 2018
Monday, April 9
The year was 1982. On this day, swimmer Tracy Caulkins had just won her 36th title, and she was just 19!
Nine songs and moments from April 9th, 1982!
J. Geils Band-Freeze Frame
The Human League-Don't You Want Me
Porky's
Rick Springfield-Don't Talk To Strangers
Huey Lewis & The News-Do You Believe In Love
Stevie Nicks-Edge Of Seventeen
Kellogg's Corn Flakes
Vangelis-Chariots Of Fire
The Go-Go's-We Got The Beat
Aldo Nova-Fantasy
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts-I Love Rock 'n Roll