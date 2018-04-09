Jack's Nine @ 9, April 9, 1982

Monday, April 9

The year was 1982. On this day, swimmer Tracy Caulkins had just won her 36th title, and she was just 19!

Nine songs and moments from April 9th, 1982!

J. Geils Band-Freeze Frame

Video of J. Geils Band - Freeze Frame

The Human League-Don't You Want Me

Video of The Human League - Don&#039;t You Want Me

Porky's

Video of Porkys (1982) HQ Trailer

Rick Springfield-Don't Talk To Strangers

Video of Rick Springfield - Don&#039;t Talk To Strangers

Huey Lewis & The News-Do You Believe In Love

Video of Huey Lewis And The News - Do You Believe In Love

Stevie Nicks-Edge Of Seventeen

Video of Stevie Nicks - Edge Of Seventeen (Official Video) Version 1

Kellogg's Corn Flakes

Video of Kelloggs Corn Flakes 1982

Vangelis-Chariots Of Fire

Video of Chariots of Fire Theme • Vangelis

The Go-Go's-We Got The Beat

Video of The Go-Go&#039;s - We Got The Beat

Aldo Nova-Fantasy

Video of Aldo Nova - Fantasy

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts-I Love Rock 'n Roll