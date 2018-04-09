Huey Lewis

(Photo by KRT)

Jack's Nine @ 9, April 9, 1982

April 9, 2018
Monday, April 9

The year was 1982.  On this day, swimmer Tracy Caulkins had just won her 36th title, and she was just 19! 

Nine songs and moments from April 9th, 1982!

J. Geils Band-Freeze Frame

The Human League-Don't You Want Me

Porky's

Rick Springfield-Don't Talk To Strangers

Huey Lewis & The News-Do You Believe In Love

Stevie Nicks-Edge Of Seventeen

Kellogg's Corn Flakes

Vangelis-Chariots Of Fire

The Go-Go's-We Got The Beat

Aldo Nova-Fantasy

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts-I Love Rock 'n Roll

