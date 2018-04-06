Cyndi Lauper

Jack's Nine @ 9, April 6, 1984

April 6, 2018
Friday, April 6

The year was 1984.  On this day, it was the first time 11 people had been in space at the same time, with the launch of the Challenger 5!

Nine songs and moments from April 6th, 1984!

The Cars-You Might Think

The Go Go's-Head Over Heels

Double Trouble

Lionel Richie-Hello

Eurythmics-Here Comes The Rain Again

Night Ranger-Sister Christian

Cyndi Lauper-Girls Just Want To Have Fun

Sure Deodorant

Talk Talk-It's My Life

UB40-Red Red Wine

Kenny Loggins-Footloose

