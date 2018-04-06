Jack's Nine @ 9, April 6, 1984

Friday, April 6

The year was 1984. On this day, it was the first time 11 people had been in space at the same time, with the launch of the Challenger 5!

Nine songs and moments from April 6th, 1984!

The Cars-You Might Think

Video of The Cars - You Might Think (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

The Go Go's-Head Over Heels

Video of Thе Gо Gо&#039;s Неаd Оver Нееls

Double Trouble

Video of Double Trouble TV Show Open - 1984

Lionel Richie-Hello

Video of Lionel Richie - Hello (Official Music Video)

Eurythmics-Here Comes The Rain Again

Video of Eurythmics - Here Comes The Rain Again (Remastered)

Night Ranger-Sister Christian

Video of Night Ranger - Sister Christian

Cyndi Lauper-Girls Just Want To Have Fun

Video of Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Want To Have Fun (Official Video)

Sure Deodorant

Video of Sure Deodorant Commercial 1980

Talk Talk-It's My Life

Video of Talk Talk - It´s My Life

UB40-Red Red Wine

Video of UB40 - Red Red Wine

Kenny Loggins-Footloose