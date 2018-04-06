Jack's Nine @ 9, April 6, 1984
The year was 1984. On this day, it was the first time 11 people had been in space at the same time, with the launch of the Challenger 5!
Nine songs and moments from April 6th, 1984!
The Cars-You Might Think
The Go Go's-Head Over Heels
Double Trouble
Lionel Richie-Hello
Eurythmics-Here Comes The Rain Again
Night Ranger-Sister Christian
Cyndi Lauper-Girls Just Want To Have Fun
Talk Talk-It's My Life
UB40-Red Red Wine
Kenny Loggins-Footloose