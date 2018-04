Wednesday, April 4​

The year was 1996. The minimum wage was just recently raised to $5.15!

Nine songs and moments from April 4th, 1996!

Garbage-Only Happens When It Rains

Video of Garbage - Only Happy When It Rains

Deep Blue Something-Breakfast At Tiffany's

Video of Deep Blue Something - Breakfast At Tiffany's

La Bouche-Be My Lover

Video of La Bouche - Be My Lover

Smashing Pumpkins-1979

Video of The Smashing Pumpkins - 1979

Alanis Morissette-Ironic

Video of Alanis Morissette - Ironic (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Oasis-Wonderwall

Video of Oasis - Wonderwall - Official Video

The Birdcage

Video of The Birdcage - Armand directs the dance number

Mariah Carey-Always Be My Baby

Video of Mariah Carey - Always Be My Baby

Gin Blossoms-Follow You Down

Video of Gin Blossoms - Follow You Down

Celine Dion-Because You Loved Me