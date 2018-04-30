Jack's Nine @ 9, April 30, 1988
April 30, 2018
Monday, April 30
The year was 1988. On this day, a gallon of 2% milk cost just $1.89!
Nine songs and moments from April 30th, 1988!
Midnight Oil-Beds Are Burning
Michael Jackson-Man In The Mirror
Beetlejuice
Pet Shop Boys-Always On My Mind
New Order-Blue Monday 88
Icehouse-Electric Blue
Poison-Nothin' But A Good Time
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, married April 30th, 1988!
Natalie Cole-Pink Cadillac
Cheap Trick-The Flame
Whitney Houston-Where Do Broken Hearts Go