Jack's Nine @ 9, April 30, 1988

Monday, April 30

The year was 1988. On this day, a gallon of 2% milk cost just $1.89!

Nine songs and moments from April 30th, 1988!

Midnight Oil-Beds Are Burning

Michael Jackson-Man In The Mirror

Beetlejuice

Pet Shop Boys-Always On My Mind

New Order-Blue Monday 88

Icehouse-Electric Blue

Poison-Nothin' But A Good Time

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, married April 30th, 1988!

Natalie Cole-Pink Cadillac

Cheap Trick-The Flame

Whitney Houston-Where Do Broken Hearts Go