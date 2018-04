Tuesday, April 3

The year was 1979. On this day, a Sony Walkman cost $200!

Nine songs and moments from April 3rd, 1979!

Bob Seger-Old Time Rock & Roll

Video of Bob Seger - Old Time Rock n Roll - The Distance Tour 1983

Peaches & Herb-Shake Your Groove Thing

Video of Peaches & Herb Shake Your Groove Thing 1978

Styx-Renegade

Video of Styx "Renegade" Live From the Orleans Arena - AXS TV

Cars-Good Times Roll

Video of The Cars - "Good Times Roll" (Official Video)

Gloria Gaynor-I Will Survive

Video of I Will Survive

Dire Straits-Sulwans Of Swing

Video of Dire Straits - Sultans Of Swing (Alchemy Live)

Blondie-Heart Of Glass

Video of Blondie - Heart Of Glass

Billy Joel-Big Shot

Video of Billy Joel - Big Shot

Bee Gees-Tragedy