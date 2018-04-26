ZZ Top, Dusty Hill, Billy Gibbons, Concert

Jack's Nine @ 9, April 26, 1983

April 26, 2018
Thursday, April 26​

The year was 1983.  On this day, John Elway was taken #1 overall in the NFL draft we'll see where the 'Boys go tonight, but don't color me impressed!

Nine songs and moments from April 26th, 1983!

Michael Jackson-Beat It

ZZ Top-Gimme All Your Lovin'

Nolan Ryan sets Major League Strikeout record

Culture Club-Time (Clock Of The Heart)

David Bowie-Let's Dance

Thomas Dolby-She Blinded Me With Science

Flashdance

Irene Cara-Flashdance...What A Feeling

The Tubes-She's A Beauty

Duran Duran-Rio

Dexy's Midnight Runner-Come On Eileen

