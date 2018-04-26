Jack's Nine @ 9, April 26, 1983
April 26, 2018
Thursday, April 26
The year was 1983. On this day, John Elway was taken #1 overall in the NFL draft we'll see where the 'Boys go tonight, but don't color me impressed!
Nine songs and moments from April 26th, 1983!
Michael Jackson-Beat It
ZZ Top-Gimme All Your Lovin'
Nolan Ryan sets Major League Strikeout record
Culture Club-Time (Clock Of The Heart)
David Bowie-Let's Dance
Thomas Dolby-She Blinded Me With Science
Flashdance
Irene Cara-Flashdance...What A Feeling
The Tubes-She's A Beauty
Duran Duran-Rio
Dexy's Midnight Runner-Come On Eileen