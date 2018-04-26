Jack's Nine @ 9, April 26, 1983

Thursday, April 26​

The year was 1983. On this day, John Elway was taken #1 overall in the NFL draft we'll see where the 'Boys go tonight, but don't color me impressed!

Nine songs and moments from April 26th, 1983!

Michael Jackson-Beat It

Video of Michael Jackson - Beat It (Official Video)

ZZ Top-Gimme All Your Lovin'

Video of ZZ Top - Gimme All Your Lovin&#039; (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

Nolan Ryan sets Major League Strikeout record

Video of HOU@MON: Ryan sets Major League strikeout record

Culture Club-Time (Clock Of The Heart)

Video of Culture Club - Time (Clock Of The Heart)

David Bowie-Let's Dance

Video of David Bowie - Let&#039;s Dance

Thomas Dolby-She Blinded Me With Science

Video of Thomas Dolby - She Blinded Me With Science

Flashdance

Video of Flashdance (3/5) Movie CLIP - Alex Gets Comfortable (1983) HD

Irene Cara-Flashdance...What A Feeling

Video of Flashdance • What a Feeling • Irene Cara

The Tubes-She's A Beauty

Video of The Tubes - She&#039;s A Beauty

Duran Duran-Rio

Video of Duran Duran - Rio

Dexy's Midnight Runner-Come On Eileen