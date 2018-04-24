Jacks Nine @ 9, April 24, 1986
The year was 1986. On this day, Geraldo Rivera had just opened Al Capones's long storied vault on live television, to find....nothging!
Nine songs and moments from April 24th, 1986!
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark-If You Leave
Madonna-Live To Tell
Michael Jordan's playoff record 63 points against Celtics
Mike & The Mechanics-All I Need Is A Miracle
John Mellencamp-R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.
Janet Jackson-What Have You Done For Me Lately
Phil Collins-Take Me Home
Legend
Talking Heads-Once In A Lifetime
Howard Jones-No One Is To Blame
Prince-Kiss