Jacks Nine @ 9, April 24, 1986

Tuesday, April 24

The year was 1986. On this day, Geraldo Rivera had just opened Al Capones's long storied vault on live television, to find....nothging!

Nine songs and moments from April 24th, 1986!

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark-If You Leave

Video of Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - If You Leave

Madonna-Live To Tell

Video of Madonna - Live To Tell

Michael Jordan's playoff record 63 points against Celtics

Video of Michael Jordan UNREAL Playoff RECORD 63 Pts in 1986 ECR1 Game 2 At Celtics - &quot;GOD&quot; Game!

Mike & The Mechanics-All I Need Is A Miracle

Video of Mike &amp; The Mechanics - All I Need Is A Miracle

John Mellencamp-R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.

Video of John Mellencamp - R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60&#039;s Rock)

Janet Jackson-What Have You Done For Me Lately

Video of Janet Jackson - What Have You Done For Me Lately

Phil Collins-Take Me Home

Video of Phil Collins - Take Me Home (Official Music Video)

Legend

Video of Legend (7/11) Movie CLIP - Darkness Seduces Lili (1985) HD

Talking Heads-Once In A Lifetime

Video of Talking Heads - Once in a Lifetime (Official Video)

Howard Jones-No One Is To Blame

Video of Howard Jones - No One Is To Blame

Prince-Kiss