(Photo by David Joles/Minneapolis Star Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA)

Jacks Nine @ 9, April 24, 1986

April 24, 2018
NINE @ 9
Tuesday, April 24

The year was 1986.  On this day, Geraldo Rivera had just opened Al Capones's long storied vault on live television, to find....nothging!

Nine songs and moments from April 24th, 1986! 

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark-If You Leave

Madonna-Live To Tell

Michael Jordan's playoff record 63 points against Celtics

Mike & The Mechanics-All I Need Is A Miracle

John Mellencamp-R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.

Janet Jackson-What Have You Done For Me Lately

Phil Collins-Take Me Home

Legend

Talking Heads-Once In A Lifetime

Howard Jones-No One Is To Blame

Prince-Kiss

