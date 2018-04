Friday, April 20

The year was 1980. On this day, a VHS home vieo camera cost $1,600!

Nine songs and moments from April 20th, 1980!

Journey-Any Way You Want It

Lipps Inc.-Funkytown

Tony Romo (Born April 21, 1980)

J. Geils Band-Love Stinks

The Pretenders-Brass In Pocket (I'm Special)

Pink Floyd-Another Brick In The Wall

The Clash-Train In Vain

Fridays

Billy Joel-You May Be Right

The B-52's-Rock Lobster

Blondie-Call Me