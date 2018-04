Tuesday, April 10

The year was 1977. On this day, Tom Watson won the 41st Masters Golf Tournament!

Nine songs and moments from April 10th, 1977!

The Eagles-Hotel California

Video of Eagles Hotel California Live Capital Center 1977

KC & The Sunshine Band-I'm Your Boogie Man

Video of Kc & The Sunshine Band I'm Your Boogie Man 1977

Electric Light Orchestra-Do Ya

Video of ELO - Do Ya - Promo Clip

Jimmy Buffett-Margaritaville

Video of Jimmy Buffett - Margaritaville (1978)

Stevie Wonder-Sir Duke

Video of Stevie Wonder sir duke hd studio 1976

Fleetwood Mac-Go Your Own Way

Video of Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way - 1977

Spider-Man

Video of Spider Man (1977) Trailer

Thelma Houston-Don't Leave Me This Way

Video of Thelma Houston - Don't Leave Me This Way (1977) HQ 0815007

Paul McCartney-Maybe I'm Amazed (Live)

Video of Paul McCartney & Wings - Maybe I'm Amazed [Live] [High Quality]

ABBA-Dancing Queen