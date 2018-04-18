Jack's Nine @ 9, April 18, 1976
The year was 1976. On this day, the average cost of a brand new house was just $43,000!
Nine songs and moments from April 18th, 1976!
Queen-Bohemian Rhapsody
Hall & Oates-Sara Smile
Steve Wozniak, Apple 1
Heart-Crazy On You
Fleetwood Mac-Rhiannon
The Miracles-Love Machine
All The President's Men
Eagles-Take It To The Limit
Maxine Nightingale-Right Back Where We Started From
Bellamy Brothers-Let Your Love Flow
Johnnie Taylor-Disco Lady