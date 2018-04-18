Freddie Mercury, Queen

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jack's Nine @ 9, April 18, 1976

April 18, 2018
NINE @ 9
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Nine @ 9

Wednesday, April 18

The year was 1976.  On this day, the average cost of a brand new house was just $43,000!

Nine songs and moments from April 18th, 1976! 

Queen-Bohemian Rhapsody

Hall & Oates-Sara Smile

Steve Wozniak, Apple 1

Heart-Crazy On You

Fleetwood Mac-Rhiannon

The Miracles-Love Machine

All The President's Men

Eagles-Take It To The Limit

Maxine Nightingale-Right Back Where We Started From

Bellamy Brothers-Let Your Love Flow

Johnnie Taylor-Disco Lady

Tags: 
Jack's Nine @ 9
April 18
1976
Jack FM
Music
Nine @ 9
READ MORE READ LESS