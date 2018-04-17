Usher, Concert, Posing

(Photo by Randy Vazquez/Sun Sentinel/TNS)

Jack's Nine @ 9, April 17, 1998

April 17, 2018
NINE @ 9
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Nine @ 9

Tuesday, April 17

The year was 1998.  During this week, Disney's Animal Kingdom opened at Walt Disney World, and Peyton manning was selected first overall at the NFL Draft.

Nine songs and moments from April 17th, 1998!

Verve-Bitter Sweet Symphony

Usher-Nice & Slow

City of Angels

Marcy Playground-Sex And Candy

Savage Garden-Truly Madly Deeply

Third Eye Blind-Semi-Charmed Life

Shania Twain-You're Still The One

Teletubbies

Sister Hazel-All For You

*NSYNC-I Want You Back

K-Ci & JoJo-All My Life

Tags: 
Jack's Nine @ 9
April 17
1998
Jack FM
Nine @ 9
Music
READ MORE READ LESS