Jack's Nine @ 9, April 17, 1998

Tuesday, April 17

The year was 1998. During this week, Disney's Animal Kingdom opened at Walt Disney World, and Peyton manning was selected first overall at the NFL Draft.

Nine songs and moments from April 17th, 1998!

Verve-Bitter Sweet Symphony

Video of The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony

Usher-Nice & Slow

Video of Usher - Nice &amp; Slow (Video Version)

City of Angels

Video of City of Angels - Trailer

Marcy Playground-Sex And Candy

Video of Marcy Playground - Sex And Candy

Savage Garden-Truly Madly Deeply

Video of Savage Garden - Truly Madly Deeply

Third Eye Blind-Semi-Charmed Life

Video of Third Eye Blind - &quot;Semi-Charmed Life&quot; [Official Music Video]

Shania Twain-You're Still The One

Video of Shania Twain - You&#039;re Still The One

Teletubbies

Video of Teletubbies Theme Song

Sister Hazel-All For You

Video of Sister Hazel - All For You

*NSYNC-I Want You Back

Video of *NSYNC - I Want You Back

K-Ci & JoJo-All My Life