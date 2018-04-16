Bruce Springsteen, Young, 1984

Jack's Nine @ 9, April 16, 1985

April 16, 2018
NINE @ 9
Monday, April 16​

The year was 1985.  On this day, the 16th Space Shuttle Mission, Discovery 4, returned to Earth.

Nine songs and moments from April 16th, 1985!

Harold Faltermeyer-Axel F Theme

Madonna-Material Girl

Certs

Bruce Springsteen-I'm On Fire

The Power Station-Some Like It Hot

Don Henley-All She Wants To Do Is Dance

Katrina & The Waves-Walking On Sunshine

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-Don't Come Around Here No More

Howard Jones-Things Can Only Get Better

Phil Collins-One More Night

