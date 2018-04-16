Jack's Nine @ 9, April 16, 1985
April 16, 2018
Monday, April 16
The year was 1985. On this day, the 16th Space Shuttle Mission, Discovery 4, returned to Earth.
Nine songs and moments from April 16th, 1985!
Harold Faltermeyer-Axel F Theme
Madonna-Material Girl
Certs
Bruce Springsteen-I'm On Fire
The Power Station-Some Like It Hot
Don Henley-All She Wants To Do Is Dance
Katrina & The Waves-Walking On Sunshine
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-Don't Come Around Here No More
Howard Jones-Things Can Only Get Better
Phil Collins-One More Night