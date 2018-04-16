Jack's Nine @ 9, April 16, 1985

Monday, April 16​

The year was 1985. On this day, the 16th Space Shuttle Mission, Discovery 4, returned to Earth.

Nine songs and moments from April 16th, 1985!

Harold Faltermeyer-Axel F Theme

Video of Harold Faltermeyer - Axel F (1984) Beverly Hills﻿ Cop - Soundtrack

Madonna-Material Girl

Video of Madonna - Material Girl (Official Music Video)

Certs

Video of Certs commercial - February 9, 1985

Bruce Springsteen-I'm On Fire

Video of Bruce Springsteen - I&#039;m On Fire (LIVE)

The Power Station-Some Like It Hot

Video of The Power Station - Some Like It Hot

Don Henley-All She Wants To Do Is Dance

Video of All She Wants To Do Is Dance

Katrina & The Waves-Walking On Sunshine

Video of Katrina &amp; The Waves - Walking On Sunshine

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Video of Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) Official Trailer - Steve Guttenberg Movie HD

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-Don't Come Around Here No More

Video of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - Don&#039;t Come Around Here No More

Howard Jones-Things Can Only Get Better

Video of Howard Jones - Things Can Only Get Better

Phil Collins-One More Night