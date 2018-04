Friday, April 13

The year was 1989. On this day, we had just lost '60s peace activist Abbie Hoffman.

Nine songs and moments from April 13th, 1989!

Bon Jovi-I'll Be There For You

Video of Bon Jovi - I'll Be There For You

Tone Loc-Funky Cold Medina

Video of Tone loc - funky cold medina

Major League

Video of Major League - Trailer

Animotion-Room To Move

Video of Animotion - Room To Move

Madonna-Like A Prayer

Video of Madonna - Like A Prayer (Official Music Video)

Guns N' Roses-Patience

Video of Guns N' Roses - Patience

7up

Video of 7 UP commercial from the 80s (1)

Neneh Cherry-Buffalo Stance

Video of Neneh Cherry - Buffalo Stance

Mike & The Mechanics-Living Years

Video of Mike & The Mechanics - The living Years

Roxette-The Look

Video of Roxette - The Look

Fine Young Cannibals-She Drives Me Crazy