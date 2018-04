Wednesday, April 11​

The year was 1991. On this day, the Space Shuttle Atlantis landed after deploying the Gamma Ray Observatory. Kinky!

Nine songs and moments from April 11th, 1991!

R.E.M.-Losing My Religion

Amy Grant-Baby Baby

Out For Justice

Black Crowes-She Talks To Angels

Enigma-Sadeness Part 1

Divinyls-I Touch Myself

Extreme-More Than Words

My Pal 2

Gerardo-Rico Suave

Marc Cohn-Walking In Memphis

Londonbeat-I've Been Thinking About You