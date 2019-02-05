cage

There's A New Nicolas Cage Face Swap And It Might Be The Best One Yet

February 5, 2019
As most of us know, a while back it was a popular thing across the internet to face swap Nicolas Cage's face onto other actors' faces from various movies.  And while the trend hasn't died, it kind of fell until a lull.

Until now.  

A reddit user shared a screen shot from a new Nicolas Cage face swap video, and that image is going viral for all the right reasons.

Introducing the Nicolas Cage/ Ross Gellar face swap! 

 

-story via huffingtonpost.com

