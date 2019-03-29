Marriage #4 Is Over For Nicolas Cage, After Just 4 Days Of Marriage He's Filed For Annulment

Hey ladies! Nicolas Cage is back on the market! We have to warn you, he's coming off a four day marriage.

Earlier this week, we discovered that Nic Cage got married in Las Vegas to his girlfriend Erika Koike. Unfortunately, like his other three marriages, this one was also short lived. In just four days, Cage has already filed for an annulment.

The two picked up their marriage license on Saturday, then apparently got married right after that. And then on Wednesday, Nic was already filing for the annulment.

So what happened? We don't know, there's been no comment from the Cage camp. However, he was in Vegas...so maybe what happens in Vegas really does stay in Vegas.

Via People