Nickelodeon To Produce New Show Based On 'Baby Shark'

If you're a parent or grandparent to small children, prepare to never get "Baby Shark" out of your head.

Nickelodeon announced this week they are partnering with Pinkfong to begin production on a new children's show based on the hit song "Baby Shark".

The song first went viral in 2015 on YouTube becoming the 9th most watched video with 2.9 billion views. And the song even made it to the music charts with a 20-week streak on the Billboard Hot 100.

A release date has yet to be set and Nickelodeon hasn't given any further details.

-story via fox4news.com