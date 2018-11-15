New Zealand Newspaper Mistakes Spike Lee For Stan Lee

Earlier this week we lost one of the most beloved comic book creators, Stan Lee.

The news came fast and quick from every major outlet and newspaper that the Marvel Comics creator had passed, but one publication seemed to stand out the most.

For some reason over in New Zealand, they think that famous film director Spike Lee passed away instead. The error was right on the front page of the Gisborne Herald for all to see.

“Characters First, Superhero’s Next: Spike Lee Dies at 95” with a picture of Stan Lee next to the headline. Check out the picture of the newspaper below.

The next day, Spike Lee responded to the newspaper's mistake on Instagram.

Spike Lee is very much alive and is set to direct the film adaptation of the theater piece 'Frederick Douglass'.

Stan Lee is co-credited with creating characters such as The Fantastic Four, Daredevil, Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Black Panther. Stan Lee was declared dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday morning.

Via: Time