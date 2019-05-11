Waiter Returns $424,000 Cashier’s Check To Customer That Left Without Tipping

A waiter in New York is being praised after returning a cashier’s check for $424,000 he found while cleaning off a table. Even more surprising, the lady who left the large check behind also left the restaurant without tipping him.

Waiter returns $424G cashier's check left behind by diner who had left without tipping: reporthttps://t.co/7HwequVQIp — ----Granny-------- (@BonnieGranny) May 11, 2019

Armando Markaj is a 27 year old medical student working his way through school. To help with tuition Armando works at Patsy’s Pizzeria in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Saturday was just like any other day, until he came across an envelope left behind by a customer.

According to Armando, “Saturdays are pretty busy and I was very close to taking everything left on the table and throwing it out when I saw an envelope.” Inside the envelope was a cashier’s check for over $400,000. After running outside to find the customer, who was already gone, the waiter went to his boss, who contacted the Daily News to help find the customer.

Now, this is the type of person that makes America a special country ❤️ He will also make a FANTASTIC physician ❤️❤️ — Joe Clark (@mf1040) May 11, 2019

Great guy...can’t say as much for the lady and her daughter who stiffed him. Actions speak volumes about character. — Laura Colson (@Lolly752) May 11, 2019

Why walk around with a cashier check that large tho ---- get everything out of the way then go get the check imagine the store employee didn’t see it / grab it first. — jso (@jso52850333) May 11, 2019

Due to the size of the check, Armando was surprised to learn it was left behind by the customer who left without tipping. Turns out, the customer was not a billionaire, but instead someone who was down on her luck, and finally came into a large sum of money. She offered Armando a tip after getting her check back, but the waiter said he was just “happy for her.”

Via Fox News